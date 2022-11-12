State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 38.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HE opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

