DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,996 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in DaVita by 266.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,477,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth $7,551,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.46. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

