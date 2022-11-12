State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Alleghany worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 8.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Stock Performance

NYSE:Y opened at $847.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $844.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $838.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alleghany Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

