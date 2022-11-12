State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 234.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.