State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Landstar System worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Landstar System by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average is $149.73.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

