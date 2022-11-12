AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AptarGroup by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.34. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

