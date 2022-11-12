Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.7 %

Old Republic International stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

