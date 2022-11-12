State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of FTI Consulting worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in FTI Consulting by 64.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 356,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 26.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $160.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.75. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

