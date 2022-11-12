State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Trex worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Trex by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 27.1% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 369,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after acquiring an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex Profile

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

