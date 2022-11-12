State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Flowers Foods worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,744 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 954,044 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,778.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 497,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 470,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 501,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 343,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 8.5 %

FLO opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also

