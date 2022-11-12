Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $92,520.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $92,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,439.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.01 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,308,000 after acquiring an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.