David Allan Malinauskas Sells 900 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 900 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.10, for a total transaction of C$92,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$337,446.30.

David Allan Malinauskas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,900 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.29, for a total transaction of C$418,431.00.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:TIH opened at C$102.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$100.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$104.34. The company has a market cap of C$8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a one year low of C$93.25 and a one year high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIH. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$119.67.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More

