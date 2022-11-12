David Portnoy Purchases 20,000 Shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) CEO David Portnoy purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 204,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,951.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, David Portnoy purchased 3,850 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $18,865.00.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCEL opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Cryo-Cell International Dividend Announcement

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 1.47% of Cryo-Cell International worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cryo-Cell International in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

