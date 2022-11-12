Alexa Henderson Purchases 141,000 Shares of Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Rating) insider Alexa Henderson bought 141,000 shares of Bravura Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.71 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$99,687.00 ($64,731.82).

Bravura Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

Bravura Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bravura Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

About Bravura Solutions

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

