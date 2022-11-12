iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Robert W. Pittman Buys 14,144 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,119.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,969.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after buying an additional 630,976 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 663,922 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

