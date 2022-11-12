SVB Leerink Increases BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $210.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

BGNE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

BGNE opened at $197.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $392.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.89.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

