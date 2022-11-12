FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Price Target Raised to 295.00

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 275.00 to 295.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDY opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $719.97 million during the quarter.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

