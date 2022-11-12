WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAPS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of WM Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of WM Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WM Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.59.

WM Technology stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). WM Technology had a net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Equities analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $73,871.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,171.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $73,871.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 28,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $74,661.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 383,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,545.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,791 shares of company stock worth $349,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

