Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $34.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 3.4 %

AY opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $41.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

