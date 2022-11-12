State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 138,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SRPT opened at $106.90 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.91.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

