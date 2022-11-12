State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Wynn Resorts worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,122 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 8.3 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

