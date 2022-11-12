State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 338 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Stock Up 3.8 %

FIVN opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 0.63. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $167.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,790. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

