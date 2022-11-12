Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Guidewire Software worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

