State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WH shares. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

WH stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

