State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,912 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $32.23 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

