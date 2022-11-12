218,843 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 218,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of AppLovin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. abrdn plc increased its position in AppLovin by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,621,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in AppLovin by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 69,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AppLovin by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

