State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,394 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,922 shares of company stock worth $1,307,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Shares of WEX opened at $166.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $183.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

