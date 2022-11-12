State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,676 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,676 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,309,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,730,000 after purchasing an additional 502,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 428,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 289,986 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JEF opened at $37.55 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

