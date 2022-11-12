Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $392,776.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,252,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,241,333.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $392,776.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,252,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,241,333.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,265,461 shares of company stock worth $43,878,433. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

