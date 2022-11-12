State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,159 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Lincoln Electric worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $145.44 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

