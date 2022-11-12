RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,382,000 after buying an additional 208,690 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 151,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,454,000 after acquiring an additional 447,540 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 839,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,034,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $174.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.27. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $187.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

