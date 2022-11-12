State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.92 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Aramark worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aramark by 115.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 95,730 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

