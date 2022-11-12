State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,581 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of National Retail Properties worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

