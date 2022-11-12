M&T Bank Corp Acquires 4,968 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 141.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $214.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $303.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.53 and its 200-day moving average is $209.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

