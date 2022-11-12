Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $215.16 and last traded at $223.45, with a volume of 20922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.29.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

