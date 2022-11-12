M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. CWM LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $28.53 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insider Activity

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.