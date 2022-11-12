M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,743 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 52.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Trading Down 3.1 %

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

