M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,363 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of APA by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APA by 88.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 89,150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 1,802.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $48.76 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on APA. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

