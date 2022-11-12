Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.40 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.