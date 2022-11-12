M&T Bank Corp Buys 372 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 386.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 22.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 632 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WD-40 Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

WDFC stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. WD-40 has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $255.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.44.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

