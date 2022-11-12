EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $47,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $42.62 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EQT to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

