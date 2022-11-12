M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 96.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,165,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,721,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $237.50 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.32. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

