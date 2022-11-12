M&T Bank Corp Buys 8,356 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,128,000 after purchasing an additional 256,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,768,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,956,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

