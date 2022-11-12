Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 18.0% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at $988,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 88.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 54.6% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

