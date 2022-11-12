First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

Shares of FR opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

