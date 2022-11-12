M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

