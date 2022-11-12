M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,693,000 after purchasing an additional 100,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,057,000 after acquiring an additional 166,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,818,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,131,000 after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Veracyte Stock Up 7.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

VCYT stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.