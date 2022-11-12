Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) PT Lowered to €65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($68.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HENKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($71.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €53.00 ($53.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €63.00 ($63.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.33.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

