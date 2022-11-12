Raymond James Trims Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Target Price to C$47.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HMCBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Home Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Home Capital Group stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $36.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

