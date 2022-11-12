Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given New C$224.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $143.72 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $123.42 and a 52-week high of $157.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.40 and a 200-day moving average of $144.37.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.